Many of us have strong opinions about which internet browser is best and for many of us, Google Chrome is essential. However, if you’re a fervent Chrome supporter, listen up. Microsoft recently conducted a study to see which web browser has the biggest drain on your laptop’s battery life. Its findings? Well, they weren’t so great for Chrome-lovers.
Microsoft, in an effort to push its Edge web browser, conducted two different tests to measure browser power consumption. The first test was in a lab environment and simulated typical browsing behavior on a variety of popular sites. The second experiment tested how long a laptop's battery lasted while streaming HD videos in each browser. During the HD video test, the laptop running on Chrome died first, after just four hours and 19 minutes. The laptop that stayed alive the longest was the one running on Microsoft Edge. It didn’t die until seven hours and 22 minutes passed. That is quite the Netflix-binging session.
The results of the lab-controlled test also showed Microsoft Edge lasting longest when used for “typical browsing activities.”
In the experiments, Microsoft tested Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and Opera on a Microsoft Surface Book laptop. So while Chrome is a definite battery hog (Google knows, and is working on it), it's also worthwhile to note that, like with Safari and OS X, browsers work best with the OS they're designed for. For a Microsoft notebook, that's Edge, and for a Mac, that's likely Safari.
Edge, which recently replaced Internet Explorer as the default browser on Microsoft devices, is clearly good with battery life. Though, loyal users of Chrome and other browsers might not be lured away just yet. Edge still doesn’t offer browser extensions, which may be a deal breaker for some. But if battery life is your M.O., it might be worth exploring some non-Chrome options on your laptop.
