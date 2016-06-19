A number of other symbols representing Olympic sports — such as water polo, handball, and gymnastics — will be included in the release. One that depicted the "modern pentathlon," with a man shooting a gun, was also rejected.



Davis told Buzzfeed that the rejected symbols will still be added as "characters" in the Unicode database, but they will not appear on any keyboards. Texting is not free from firearm references entirely, of course, since there is currently a handgun emoji available.



