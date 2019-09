Long before Congress was able to debate any changes in gun legislation, and even before last week's mass shooting in Orlando, there was a step made to remove firearms from, well, everyone's hands. According to Buzzfeed , Unicode, the technology consortium that oversees emoji, has decided to pull the rifle from its upcoming planned release of symbols.Sources that attended a Unicode meeting in May told Buzzfeed that Apple was largely responsible for the move.“Some people are bothered by the inclusion of the rifle as a candidate,” Mark Davis, the president and founder of Unicode, told the New York Times last year. “But the reason that’s included is because shooting is an Olympic sport.”