When he's not tracking down El Chapo or making movies, Sean Penn just wants to sit down with a glass of Pinot Grigio and watch The Bachelor. Or so the reality show would have us believe.
The Bachelor is hoping to be considered for an Emmy nomination and it's pulling out the big guns to curry favor with voters. As Deadline reports, a new For Your Consideration ad promoting the show features quotes about the show pulled from celebrity interviews. Kirsten Dunst told Jimmy Kimmel that it's "comedic gold." Kate Hudson would rather watch it than do homework with the kids. Sean Penn just wants to see contestants cry.
Ryan Reynolds, meanwhile, once tweeted his strategy for scoring the final rose. "If I were on The Bachelor, I'd step out of that limo wearing nothing but white socks and like, 312 candy necklaces," he said.
Will this help the show bag an Emmy? You never know — at least it's more effective than sending Chad over to charm Emmy voters.
