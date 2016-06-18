Aaron Paul stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to talk about The Path, which just wrapped its first season on Hulu. The Path centers around a religious cult, but Paul and Colbert talked about a "cult" of a different kind. Colbert asked Paul about his experiences with Airbnb.



"I have a love-hate relationship with Airbnb," Paul said. It turns out, he used to list his home in Idaho on the popular vacation rental site. For his part, he kept it on the down-low, not wanting to draw attention to his celebrity status. Airbnb had different plans, however. The website publicized the listing.



"They just said, 'Hey, by the way, you could sleep with Aaron Paul's stuff?'" Colbert asked.



Pretty much. Soon, Paul's inbox was flooded with messages and rental request from fans. People said creepy things like, "I can't wait to sleep in your bed, bitch."



Colbert asked Paul to read one of the messages. It included a request for Paul to stop by and knock on the door.



Paul, who said he still uses the service himself, has taken his listing down.



Who could blame him?

