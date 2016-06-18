The fourth episode of O.J.: Made In America focuses on the success of O. J. Simpson's defense team, and the failure of the prosecutors, during his trial for the murders of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman. A large part of the defense's success was due to the doubts cast on Mark Fuhrman's credibility.



The documentary features extensive commentary from Fuhrman himself, as well as from Carl Douglas, a member of Simpson's defense team, among others. A pair of jurors who served during the trial also offer insight into their decision and what the process was like.



"I definitely felt for Nicole," Yolanda Crawford, one of the jurors, says in the docuseries. "There's a connection with abuse and could it lead to death? Sure. But I don't think they proved that."



The prosecutors planned to start the trial by providing evidence of Simpson's history of domestic violence against Brown, deputy district attorney Bill Hodgman says in the documentary. But their statements didn't seem to resonate with the jurors, Hodgman notes. "Our hearts sank. We thought, We are really gonna have a tough time if our jurors don't understand how this is relevant."



Things only went further downhill for the jury when the so-called "Dream Team" revealed details about former LAPD Detective Mark Fuhrman. After he said that he discovered a second glove on Simpson's property, it was revealed that he had used a racial slur in the past. That planted questions as to whether he'd tampered with evidence because of his alleged bias.



"He was going to be their fall guy. We all knew it," lead prosecution attorney Marcia Clark says of Fuhrman in the interviews for O.J.: Made In America. "What we have here is not a defense. It's a smear campaign."

