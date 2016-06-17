Christina Aguilera Dedicates New Song To Orlando Victims

Can we get a round of applause for Christina Aguilera?
The pop star dropped a new single, "Change," today. That's exciting in itself, but the kicker is that 100% of the song's proceeds over the next three months will go toward supporting the victims of the Orlando shooting and their families. The funds will be donated via the National Compassion Fund.
Aguilera released a statement about the shooting on her website.
“The horrific tragedy that occurred in Orlando continues to weigh heavily on my mind," she told fans. "I am sending so much love and so many prayers to the victims and their families. Like so many, I want to help be part of the change this world needs to make it a beautiful inclusive place where humanity can love each other freely and passionately."
The Voice coach also shared the track's lyric video, which features family photos from her past. The song itself is a ballad pleading for more tolerance and diversity. Sounds like just the message we could use right now.
