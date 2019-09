"I kept his kitten and refused to give her back to him when he broke up with me."She had been exclusively living in my house for close to six months because his place wasn't pet-friendly. I had been paying for all her supplies, scheduling all her vet appointments, and taking care of her every day. She had formed bonds with both my cat and dog. She was in a loving, stable environment where she would have companions when someone wasn't home. He worked 9-10 hours a day on top of classes, would've had her alone in his bedroom all day, and barely took charge of making sure she was taken care of."When he broke up with me (made me drive 45 minutes to him to break up with me, are you serious!?), I kept her because his place wasn't pet-friendly. She had been scheduled for her spay and I went ahead and went through with it because she was a year old and still not fixed. When he didn't check on her at all despite knowing she had surgery, that's when I decided I was going to keep her. I had put too much time, energy, and love into her to just hand her off to someone who cared more about the novelty of having a pet rather than properly caring for her. We had a very heated conversation in which he threatened to call the cops for violating a verbal contract. I told him to go ahead — all the vet bills are in my name, as is the pet registration."He probably labeled me as the crazy ex who stole his cat, but I don't care — she is in a stable environment in a home where I know she is getting the love and care she deserves. Plus, I just adore the little heathen." — CataclysmicKitten