Perhaps Dumbledore said it best: "You think the dead we love ever truly leave us? You think that we don't recall them more clearly than ever in times of great trouble?"
The Harry Potter world certainly hasn't forgotten Luis Vielma, the Universal employee who was among the 49 people slain in the Orlando shooting last weekend. Velma worked on the "Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey" ride, showing up to work in Gryffindor house colors. J.K. Rowling has already paid tribute to the 22-year-old, but fans and friends are taking it a step further.
A series of Instagrams reveal fans raising their wands in honor of Vielma within The Wizarding World of Harry Potter park inside Universal Orlando. The tribute echoes the one paid to Hogwarts headmaster Dumbledore after his death.
Visitors and staff members have also left photos and flowers.
Another tribute revealed that Xavier Serrano, another victim, would perform in parades at the Universal theme park.
Universal team members and friends gather around wands and candles placed on the ground in front of Hogwarts Castle in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal's Islands of Adventure theme park. The items were placed there in memory of Universal Orlando team members Luis Vielma and Xavier Serrano, who were killed in the Orlando nightclub attacks. Luis worked in the Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey ride and sometimes used a wand as part of this role. Xavier was a parade performer.
