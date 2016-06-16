Taylor Swift may be the preeminent princess of pop superstardom in 2016. But just a decade ago, she was still a teenager with a newly released debut album and raw talent that had yet to knock the socks off of American music-lovers.
"Tim McGraw" was the first lead single from her self-titled record, Taylor Swift. Released on June 19, 2006, the song is about her high school boyfriend and their impending breakup when he leaves home for college. It became her first true hit, creeping its way up the Billboard charts to No. 40 in mid-January 2007.
It didn't take long for the singer's career to skyrocket from there. We took a look back at her hit singles — from the "Tim McGraw" country days to now — and pinpointed the moments her true mainstream crossover really began to take place. Are you ready to dig into some serious Swift history? Let's do this.
"Tim McGraw" was the first lead single from her self-titled record, Taylor Swift. Released on June 19, 2006, the song is about her high school boyfriend and their impending breakup when he leaves home for college. It became her first true hit, creeping its way up the Billboard charts to No. 40 in mid-January 2007.
It didn't take long for the singer's career to skyrocket from there. We took a look back at her hit singles — from the "Tim McGraw" country days to now — and pinpointed the moments her true mainstream crossover really began to take place. Are you ready to dig into some serious Swift history? Let's do this.