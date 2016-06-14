Zayn Is Taylor Swift-Approved

You'd have thought that Zayn and Taylor Swift would have been old buddies given her former relationship with his fellow One Directioner Harry Styles. According to his new cover story for the summer issue of Dazed, however, the two pop stars really connected just recently. And yes, it's all thanks to their mutual pal/gf, Gigi Hadid.
Despite sticking to his "own bubble," the British singer had met Swift while hanging out with Hadid. Swift gave him her coveted seal of approval, and to hear Zayn tell it is, frankly, adorable and awkward.
“I spoke a bit to Taylor,” he told the magazine. “At Gigi’s house we briefly spoke and she told me she really enjoyed the album. It was nice to get some feedback. She said she thought I was cool and I kind of blushed a bit and didn’t know how to take it.”
Take it all the way to the bank, man.
