While we were getting our cheese pizza, I checked my phone, which was full of his insanely long and accusatory texts, phone calls, and voice messages from the last few hours. Texts begging me to call him and telling me that I was causing him so much pain, and he couldn’t believe that I had the nerve to ignore him when he was crying for me. Didn’t I see how much he loved me? Finally, as if with fresh eyes, I saw how manipulative and pathetic all of his tactics were. My friend said, "Ugh, just tell him you’re at Pizza Hut."



And actually, that felt like the perfect way to get the message across that I wasn’t about to take his shit anymore. So I texted: "Don’t bother me. I'm at Pizza Hut."



I realize that may sound heartless. In fact, he left me a voicemail right after saying that these were the cruelest words I had ever said to him. Let that be clear. "I’m at Pizza Hut" are the cruelest words I’ve ever said to him. L-O-fucking-L. I'm sure that, when he tells this story, everyone cringes at that line. Yet, I am not ashamed of my infamous last words to my ex-boyfriend. I was celebrating my freedom. Pizza Hut was my goddamned redemption. I was a phoenix rising from the gooey, cheesy ashes to become my fully formed self. I was back, and the red-domed roof of Temple Pizza Hut welcomed me home.



Devin and I didn’t speak to each other again. There was no reconciliation. I was done, because I knew that the person I had become under his influence was not me. It hurts me to think about this girl who lost herself for a lover who never loved her, but I’m so proud that she got out.



If any of this story sounds familiar to you, perhaps like a situation you or a loved one is in, there is time to leave. There is a way to leave. You can leave, and you can get yourself back. Your Pizza Hut is waiting — I just know it.



*His name has been changed to protect his identity.



