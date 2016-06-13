What Gabrielle Union Won't Tell You About Beyoncé's After-Party

For most people, a night spent in the company of Beyoncé would dominate their conversations and social media accounts for weeks. But Gabrielle Union, as a celebrity, knows how to keep such interactions to herself. Well, for the most part.
The actress did share with People that she was lucky enough to attend an after-party following the Beyoncé concert she saw last week. Union told the magazine, "I don't know if I had more fun at the concert or the after-party, but it was all a magical experience."
Magical seems like an appropriate adjective for a soiree hosted by Beyoncé. But you'll have to imagine the juicy details without any help from Union. She went on to explain, "It was like Fight Club. First rule of Fight Club, don't talk about Fight Club, make sure you get invited back to Fight Club. But it was awesome, and it was great to see Bey and [Jay Z]." We're sure it was.
The actress did share with People that she was lucky enough to attend an after-party following the Beyoncé concert she saw last week. Union told the magazine, "I don't know if I had more fun at the concert or the after-party, but it was all a magical experience."
Magical seems like an appropriate adjective for a soiree hosted by Beyoncé. But you'll have to imagine the juicy details without any help from Union. She went on to explain, "It was like Fight Club. First rule of Fight Club, don't talk about Fight Club, make sure you get invited back to Fight Club. But it was awesome, and it was great to see Bey and [Jay Z]." We're sure it was.
Advertisement