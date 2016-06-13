In case you aren’t satisfied with Spotify or Apple Music or even Tidal, you are about to get yet another music streaming option. And this one is coming to you from the e-commerce giant Amazon. According to Reuters, Amazon is expected to launch its music streaming subscription service later this summer or early in the fall.
Reuters also reports that Amazon’s standalone music streaming service will cost $9.99 a month — the exact same price as its aforementioned competitors. So, how does Amazon plan to stand out in an already saturated market? Surely everyone who wants to use a music streaming service has long since subscribed to Spotify or Apple Music.
Amazon has had recent success with its voice-control speaker, Echo. Echo reads news, sets alarms, controls smart home devices, and yes, plays music. Right now, Echo can play from other music services, but according to Reuters, improved integration would be achieved through a proprietary service. Having all the interactions under the "Amazon umbrella" would make the process more seamless — even if we don't necessarily need another streaming service. (Reuters)
Reuters also reports that Amazon’s standalone music streaming service will cost $9.99 a month — the exact same price as its aforementioned competitors. So, how does Amazon plan to stand out in an already saturated market? Surely everyone who wants to use a music streaming service has long since subscribed to Spotify or Apple Music.
Amazon has had recent success with its voice-control speaker, Echo. Echo reads news, sets alarms, controls smart home devices, and yes, plays music. Right now, Echo can play from other music services, but according to Reuters, improved integration would be achieved through a proprietary service. Having all the interactions under the "Amazon umbrella" would make the process more seamless — even if we don't necessarily need another streaming service. (Reuters)
Advertisement