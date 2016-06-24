How Much Do You Know About The Women Who Made History?

Hillary Clinton made history earlier this month when she became the first female presumptive nominee from a major political party in the United States.
Before a packed audience in Brooklyn, Clinton encouraged women to keep shattering glass ceilings. "You are writing a new chapter of that story," Clinton said. "This campaign is about making sure there are no ceilings — no limits — on any of us. And this is our moment to come together."
But before her historic moment, other women helped pave the way for gender equality in the United States. We've rounded up some of the most noteworthy firsts for women in America. Test your knowledge of these historic moments in the quiz below. And for more information about some of them, check out our slideshow on women's history — but no cheating!
