14 Questions Single Women Are Tired Of Hearing

Questions about singlehood can come from anyone, at any time. And they tend to have one thing in common: they're exhausting. There are the well-meaning friends asking if you're really happy, the curious coworkers wondering if they could set you up with a friend-of-a-friend-of-a-friend, and the inevitable relative inquiring about when you'll find "Mr. Right" (usually with an emphasis on the "Mr." part).
As innocent as these questions (and the people who ask them) may be, they fail to recognize that a woman's relationship status is no one else's business — and it certainly doesn't define her. Beyond that, these questions don't take into account that many women are single by choice and are perfectly happy with their lives as they are.
After all, single women are a more powerful demographic than ever before, and thankfully, there's less pressure for women to rush into a relationship now than in the past. And yet, it seems that just existing as a contemporary single woman almost guarantees a regular run-in with a nosy inquirer who's just dying to know when you'll settle down.
So we decided to informally poll our female friends and coworkers to find out which queries are the most offensive or eye-roll worthy. Click ahead for 14 questions single women are sick of hearing. Feel free to commiserate and share your own in the comments below.
