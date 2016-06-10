Maybe Idina Menzel has been asked to sing "Let It Go" one too many times. The voice of every kid's favorite ice queen was asked about any possible spoilers about the eagerly anticipated sequel to Frozen. Menzel's answer? Well, it didn't paint the picture of an entirely bright future for Elsa. She told an E! reporter, "We are at story writing and they're working on it and I think I'm in it. That's all I know — unless maybe Elsa falls off an ice cliff and she dies in the first five minutes."