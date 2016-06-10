Maybe Idina Menzel has been asked to sing "Let It Go" one too many times. The voice of every kid's favorite ice queen was asked about any possible spoilers about the eagerly anticipated sequel to Frozen. Menzel's answer? Well, it didn't paint the picture of an entirely bright future for Elsa. She told an E! reporter, "We are at story writing and they're working on it and I think I'm in it. That's all I know — unless maybe Elsa falls off an ice cliff and she dies in the first five minutes."
Menzel was probably kidding. While Disney seems very comfortable killing off the parents in its films, it seems unlikely that the film's heroine would meet an untimely end. Besides, wouldn't Elsa be able to turn the bottom of the ice cliff into a fluffy snow chair before she landed? If Menzel is going to be a Disney character, she should know the scope of her character's magical powers.
