In Soloman's directorial debut, which premiered in 2015 at the New York Film Festival, we watch Bill as he investigates the original newspaper story, debunking the myth that no one called the police or tried to help Kitty; among other things, he makes a bittersweet discovery that Kitty wasn't alone in her final moments — a friend and neighbor named Sophia Farrar came upon Kitty during the attack in the stairwell, cradling her bleeding body until the end. Bill also discovers that, contrary to the Times reportage, a number of witnesses did call the police; that neighbors believed what they heard was a row between a husband and wife; that once Kitty staggered out of the streetlight, the people who would have heard her screams during the initial attack wouldn't have been able to see or hear her in the second.But The Witness isn't just a story about debunking a newspaper story that — now we know — incorrectly characterized not just the response to Kitty's attack, but a trait of the human condition. It's about building a portrait of Kitty herself, who, especially to the Genovese family, is so much more than a chapter in a sociology textbook. One stroke at a time, the nuances of a woman who lived before she tragically died emerge, as Bill speaks to her high school friends, the patrons at the bar where she worked, a former lover, a neighbor, and friend. We learn that dark-haired, sparkly eyed Kitty was a a girl who used to smoke cigarettes on rooftops and skipped school to dance in the park. She was a girl who cheekily wore a cowboy hat just for fun. She was a romantic with a little red sports car. Watching her siblings visibly grieve on camera, we can see the mark that her life — not only her death — left on their lives. They tell old stories and laugh, tears forming in their eyes.Put another way: Time does not heal all wounds. But deeply felt sorrow often mirrors a deeply cherished love. The Witness opened on June 3 at New York City's IFC Center. National rollout is set to follow.