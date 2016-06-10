

Gomez's fans started defending their favorite pop star, tweeting Rock messages about how this was "disrespectful" with one person tweeting, "Everybody still hates chris," a rather clever play on the name of his early aughts TV show.



That same fan made up her own meme about Rock: "When nobody will buy your stand up comedy tickets so you come on Twitter to slander someone more successful than you."



While another fan wrote, "I hope you feel good about yourself now. A grown man has to slam a young woman to make himself feel better. That's sad Chris.”



Many Gomez supporters took the same approach, calling Rock out for picking on a woman half his age. “@selenagomez is a young star and am sure your kids love her," a fan tweeted. "Its just an outfit.”



In fact, some fans started sharing a photo of Rock and his young daughters posing with Gomez at the Nickelodeon's 23rd Annual Kids' Choice Awards in 2010.



There is only one Bey, and only one Selena Gomez. Check out more of the responses below.