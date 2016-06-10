Story from Movies

This Johnny Depp Role Seems Like A Bad Idea

Erin Donnelly
Photo: Jim Smeal/Rex/Shutterstock.
Pictured: Johnny Depp last month.
Despite all the allegations surrounding his relationship with estranged wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp is reportedly moving on to a new role. Said role, however, seems unlikely to generate any goodwill.

As Page Six notes, Depp is still attached to star in Brett Ratner's The Libertine — not to be confused by the actor's 2004 film of the same name — which is inspired by Dominique Strauss-Kahn's 2011 sexual assault case. Depp would play the lead role of a French politician under house arrest for sexually assaulting a hotel maid.

Page Six reports that insiders are concerned that Depp's dirty laundry will have a negative impact on the film.

“Everybody agreed it would be impossible to still use Depp in light of the [abuse allegations]," a source told the column. '[It] would create some controversy; they decided it was too hot to go near. You can’t do it. Brett would be devastated as this is a dream project.”

A rep for Ratner, however, dismissed the report as "not true."

One has to wonder why Depp himself would still want to be involved. Playing a powerful man accused of violent behavior against women must hit too close to home, and is unlikely to do his tarnished image any favors.
