This Johnny Depp Role Seems Like A Bad Idea

Despite all the allegations surrounding his relationship with estranged wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp is reportedly moving on to a new role. Said role, however, seems unlikely to generate any goodwill.
As Page Six notes, Depp is still attached to star in Brett Ratner's The Libertine — not to be confused by the actor's 2004 film of the same name — which is inspired by Dominique Strauss-Kahn's 2011 sexual assault case. Depp would play the lead role of a French politician under house arrest for sexually assaulting a hotel maid.
Page Six reports that insiders are concerned that Depp's dirty laundry will have a negative impact on the film.
“Everybody agreed it would be impossible to still use Depp in light of the [abuse allegations]," a source told the column. '[It] would create some controversy; they decided it was too hot to go near. You can’t do it. Brett would be devastated as this is a dream project.”
A rep for Ratner, however, dismissed the report as "not true."
One has to wonder why Depp himself would still want to be involved. Playing a powerful man accused of violent behaviour against women must hit too close to home, and is unlikely to do his tarnished image any favours.
