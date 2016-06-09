The battle of the ride-share services is on. A few weeks ago, Lyft began testing a ride-scheduling feature, so you can plan and order Lyfts in advance. Uber, never one to be shown up by competitors, just added a brand-new feature of its own.
Today, Uber is rolling out Scheduled Rides, which will allow users to, you guessed it, schedule rides 30 minutes to 30 days in advance. This announcement comes just over two weeks since Lyft announced it would start testing a ride pre-ordering function in the San Francisco area.
According to Uber, customers have long been asking for a ride-scheduling option, so it decided to give the people what they want. Scheduled Rides is particularly requested by business travelers. With that in mind, Uber is offering priority access to riders with Business Profiles or to riders who link to their company’s Uber for Business account.
The feature is being launched today in Seattle and will be rolled out in other top business-travel cities in the coming months. If you aren’t in Seattle, but are itching to try it out, you can visit action.uber.org/scheduled-rides to sign up. Uber says you can also create an Uber for Business account to get early access for your entire company, too. That sounds like a quick way to gain popularity in the office.
