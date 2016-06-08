In a recent interview with Us, Whitney Houston's ex-husband Bobby Brown confirmed rumors that she had a same-sex affair with her assistant Robyn Crawford.
Crawford was also Houston's friend since their teen years. Brown said she wasn't open it because her family did not accept same-sex relationships.
“I really feel that if Robyn was accepted into Whitney’s life, Whitney would still be alive today,” he said. “She didn’t have close friends with her anymore.”
In his upcoming memoir Every Little Step, he says Houston was bisexual. “I’m a man and she was attracted to me!” he told Us.
Brown also recently addressed the death of he and Houston's daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown. He said on 20/20 Tuesday night that he believes her boyfriend Nick Gordon was responsible for the death of both Bobbi Kristina and her mother.
More little-known information about Houston and her family will likely trickle out when Brown's book comes out on June 13.
