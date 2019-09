The Real Calvin Klein On The Most Destructive Force In Fashion

"The company has asked me to help, and I’m happy to help in any way that I can. I have done every aspect of the business side and the creative side over the years and I’m more than happy to help this new person who will come in with a singular vision about how to tackle things. Because [the company] needs change.""It’s now a 'Wall Street company,' and Wall Street has ruined a lot of fashion businesses, because it’s always about achieving certain numbers every quarter. I looked long-range when I owned it, and I think the company is in a position to think that way because it’s a very wealthy company. This new person is coming in at a time where he has the opportunity, over a period of time, to change the structure [of the business] so it’s a reflection of one person’s point of view.""I am. It’s a good choice. Excellent.""Not young American designers, but I’ve always worked with students in schools. I was a critic at Parsons for many years; I like working with people who are studying in school. It could be fashion, or marketing, or business [students]. But fashion is still my passion, so I’ve spent more time working with fashion-design students while they’re in school than fashion students who’ve graduated, left, and started their own businesses. They’re off on their own.""Well, when Anna Wintour calls me and says ‘this designer needs advice,’ I’m there.""We live in a different time! I think one of the great challenges is that stylists have become too important in what appears on the runways. It used to the designer’s point of view on the runway, and that goes back to Chanel, Dior, Balenciaga, Saint Laurent; all the greats. Now, stylists who work with magazines to style and do things to the clothes and mix them up and make a pretty picture — they’ve had a strong influence on designers that I think is destructive.""The Justin Bieber ads were clearly very inspired by the Marky Mark campaign from many years ago. I tried to establish an image for the company that people around the world could relate to, and I was hoping that whoever took the company over could interpret that and update it, and make it even better. So it’s interesting to see what they’re doing."