The Real Calvin Klein On The Most Destructive Force In Fashion

You said you've made deliberate choices about what to put your name on as you expanded your empire. Were there any categories you were seriously hesitant about initially?

"Everything, ev-ery-thing! When we decided to do home furnishings, I used to go around the world and collect all kinds of crazy things — pots, pans, utensils — and I’d hide them in a closet, because I’m a minimalist and I don’t want to see anything. Ralph Lauren had already been in the home business, and people kept saying I should do it, because it’d have a different approach. It would be modern, not traditional. I promise you, I took fabrics that I’d used to make clothes and I’d use them for home designs — the lace top you’re wearing, say, I’d throw a piece of that fabric over a bed, and we'd then create sheer fabrics for bedding. We tried all kinds of things for bedding that we used for clothes, and it worked. I thought, ‘No one is ever going to buy this.'



"Then, we started doing everything that goes on the tabletop, then things for the bathroom. It was all the same kind of process, but the business that was the least similar was fragrance. I originally owned that business myself [before selling the license] and [lost] millions of dollars before I partnered with a public company [in the fragrance space] that allowed me to do whatever I wanted to do. There, I was able to be creative; truthfully, I had no one helping me."