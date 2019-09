You Won't Believe This Makeup Artist's Disney-Princess Transformations

When it comes to fandoms, cosplay is one of the more creative ways of expressing your love for a genre. The innovative costumes, elaborate makeup, and unique props are, after all, a main draw of Comic-Con.So what better way to pay homage to the beauty of classic Disney princesses than re-creating their looks IRL? Richard Schaefer, known as The Official Ariel on both Tumblr and Instagram (although his Instagram is currently private), does just that — and he's getting famous for it. Schaefer, who Metro reports is a freelance makeup artist, has transformed himself into many a princess or prince — Snow White, Jasmine from Aladdin, Meg from Hercules, and, of course, Ariel and Eric from The Little Mermaid.