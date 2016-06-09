"The thing that bothers me is when I see runway shows with these young women who are wearing fabulous clothes that are gorgeous and they look so unhappy. When did that start? In fashion shows, everyone has to look so pissed off. I remember Todd Oldham shows used to be fun! I was somewhere where the models were standing around and everyone was going around them and I said, 'Why don't you let them have their cell phones, so at least they're doing something.' I don't know what's happened where that's an idea of beauty. That's the kind of thing you shouldn't be selling — this idea that if you're so gorgeous and too skinny and wearing fabulous everything, you're pissed off. Why do you have to be so angry? I don't understand."