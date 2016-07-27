What Hillary's Win Means For Women Of A Certain Age

What does this have to do with Hillary? I felt that same pride and optimism when I stood in Brooklyn on Tuesday and watched Hillary’s speech as she became the first female presumptive nominee of a major political party. To me, Hillary represents the strong, intelligent, and hardworking women who paved the way for her to reach the pinnacle of her career.



But my daughter supports Bernie Sanders, and she's far from alone. Why don’t younger women feel that same pride and sisterhood? Is it because the “firsts” occurred before they were born, and now it is commonplace to see women judges, attorneys, doctors, and CEOs? Yet it was the women who came before all of us who increased our options at work and at home.



My daughter will have an easier time juggling family and career because in 2016, men are contributing more to domestic work and child care. My daughter will have an easier time advancing in her career because of the women before her who pushed their way into the boardroom. Women who suffered through meetings with men asking them to pour the coffee, or take notes. Women who pushed their spouses to contribute more at home. These women increased our options.

