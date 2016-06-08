We've long known that Taraji P. Henson's (perfectly manicured, razor-sharp) claws come out when she's on and off Empire's set. On Monday the Henson's ire was directed at an Instagram user who dismissed the actress' pro-Black, pro-woman post as "racist."
The Instagram Henson posted this week celebrated the beauty of Black womanhood, showing a Black woman with natural hair and brown skin. Henson's caption showed pride in her Black female identity: "#ProudBlackWoman right here," she wrote. "They tried to bury us and erase our history. #IMPOSSIBLE."
When a troll (whose profile name is "Princess Dora," according to Mic) appeared in her comments to describe Henson as a "#blackracist," the Empire star quickly clapped back. "#ShutUpDora and go somewhere and be proud of who you are. What does celebrating my black beauty have to do with being a racist? You are ignorant and clueless," Henson wrote. "Maybe chill on the steroids. It's affecting your small lil pea brain! Foh chump!!! BTW you label yourself King. True kings don't get in their feelings kaweens do #ByeBitch."
Henson has been open in the past about battling the media's negative perception of Black women. Earlier this year she spoke to Elle about battling stereotypes of Blackness, and last fall she sat for an intimate photo shoot wearing cornrows for CR Fashion Book.
