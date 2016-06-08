What could be better than re-watching all your favorite Disney classics? Could it be adding a pop star into the mix? Why, yes. Yes it is.
We're talking about the Britney Spears and Beauty and the Beast hybrid — Britney and the Beast.
The video features the same cast of characters as the 1991 animated version, but they're all singing Spears songs. And it weirdly works. If you're a Disney fan and Spears fan, then this video was pretty much taken straight out of your dreams.
Todrick Hall, a former contestant on American Idol turned YouTube star, and his team of dancers and singers are the masterminds behind the inspired mashup.
The seven-minute video features all of Spears' best hits. Some highlights include a shirtless Gaston singing "Work," Belle spicing things up in the dining room scene with "Circus," and of course, the Beast and Belle slow dancing in the ballroom while singing "Everytime."
Watch below to see a pop princess and Disney princess become one. Now, all we need is a cameo from Spears herself.
