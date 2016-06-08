Daniel Radcliffe has a very good reason for missing out on the first preview performance of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child last night. The British actor has his own project to promote, instead attending the New York City premiere of his new film, Now You See Me 2.
In fact, fans probably shouldn't hold their breath waiting to catch Harry Potter himself hanging out in London with a program in his hand. Radcliffe told E! News that he's "not sure" if he'll end up going to watch the West End production.
"It would be a weird one," he explains in the video below. "I could be completely wrong in this, but I feel like if I went to see it that [opening] night, there's going to be a lot of Harry Potter fans there in the audience, obviously, and would that then become a thing? Would it be more about them watching me watch the show or would it take away from the show? I would never want to do anything that would distract or take away from the show.
"I don't know," he added. "I'm busy doing a play here at the moment, but I'm not sure."
Shame he doesn't have a real-life invisibility cloak. In related news, J.K. Rowling is asking that fans who attended the first preview keep all spoilers to themselves. The woman knows a lot of curses, so just do what she wants, okay?
In fact, fans probably shouldn't hold their breath waiting to catch Harry Potter himself hanging out in London with a program in his hand. Radcliffe told E! News that he's "not sure" if he'll end up going to watch the West End production.
"It would be a weird one," he explains in the video below. "I could be completely wrong in this, but I feel like if I went to see it that [opening] night, there's going to be a lot of Harry Potter fans there in the audience, obviously, and would that then become a thing? Would it be more about them watching me watch the show or would it take away from the show? I would never want to do anything that would distract or take away from the show.
"I don't know," he added. "I'm busy doing a play here at the moment, but I'm not sure."
Shame he doesn't have a real-life invisibility cloak. In related news, J.K. Rowling is asking that fans who attended the first preview keep all spoilers to themselves. The woman knows a lot of curses, so just do what she wants, okay?
So, reaction to first preview was... wonderful. Feedback is fans really do want to #KeepTheSecrets for each other's sake. #DontBeWormtail— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 8, 2016
Advertisement