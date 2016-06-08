The art on these treats will probably bring out your inner child. Except instead of depicting animals and other earthly themes found in kids' snacks, they encompass the whole solar system.
Bo's Kitchen calls these "galaxy donuts."
Or if you're not a donut fan, galaxy cakes are also a thing now. You can find the recipe for this majestic Black Velvet Nebula Cake from Heather Baird yourself at sprinklebakes.com.
If we are what we eat, it just may be possible to become one with the universe.