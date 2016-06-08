Galaxy donuts 🌙💫✨🌘🌗🌚☄🌌 I had so much fun making these yesterday! You can see the process on snapchat if you like, I got a little carried away for #nationaldonutday 🍩 these aren't gluten or sugar free 😅 but they are delicious. Got this idea from one of the most talented ladies here, the vegan creative Queen that is @sobeautifullyraw, full recipe and instructions on her page. I hope you guys have a good weekend, do you have plans? I'm currently in a fair bit of pain thanks to a really bad trapped nerve in my chest/shoulder. So annoyed I can't work out today 😭😭 but it's important to listen to my body and if it means I can't be GI Jane doing my usual HIIT and push-ups this morning then so be it! Cuddles with my little Dave (my cat of course 😽)and a big cup of matcha tea is needed 🙏🏻 possibly followed by a donut. 😜

A photo posted by Bo ✨ (@bos.kitchen) on Jun 4, 2016 at 12:49am PDT