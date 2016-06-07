These days, everything from Oreos to M&Ms come in a birthday cake flavor. Between that and the rise of the muffin-croissant hybrid known as the cruffin, it was only a matter of time before croissants and birthday cakes combined.
Pastry chef Thiago Silva will soon offer this delightful treat at the Manhattan restaurant Union Fare, where he runs the bakery. He's the same chef to bring us fresh-baked cookie buckets and cinnamon-roll-stuffed donuts at New York's Catch Restaurant.
To find out if it's as delicious as it sounds, Cheat Day Eats's Jessica Hirsch gave one a try. “I was kinda surprised," she told Food Beast, saying it wasn't as sweet as she expected. "He mixed the sprinkles into the batter, which [Thiago] says [he[ has never seen anyone else do." In the video below, she takes it apart, revealing the funfetti in all its glory.
The #BirthdayCakeCroissant is Chef Thiago’s (@chef_thiago) latest innovation. The croissant is being dished out of the Union Fare Restaurant (@unionfare) in NYC where he’s running the bakery and channelling all the desserts. In this video, we see our main gal Jess (@CheatDayEats) busting it wide open. “He’s a genius,” Jessica tells us. It’s not extremely sweet, “I was kinda surprised. He mixed the sprinkles into the batter, which [Thiago] says has never seen anyone else do."
Now I know exactly where to go for breakfast on my birthday.
