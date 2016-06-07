The #BirthdayCakeCroissant is Chef Thiago’s (@chef_thiago) latest innovation. The croissant is being dished out of the Union Fare Restaurant (@unionfare) in NYC where he’s running the bakery and channelling all the desserts. In this video, we see our main gal Jess (@CheatDayEats) busting it wide open. “He’s a genius,” Jessica tells us. It’s not extremely sweet, “I was kinda surprised. He mixed the sprinkles into the batter, which [Thiago] says has never seen anyone else do."

