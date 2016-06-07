This Is What Happens When Kylie Jenner Reads She's Pregnant Online

Kylie Jenner is not here for your pregnancy rumors. So, no, to get it out of the way, Kylie Jenner isn't pregnant. But some tabloids on the internet apparently thought she was.
In a deleted scene from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kylie addresses the rumors by asking her sisters, "Why is everyone saying that I'm pregnant?"
Kourtney and Kim Kardashian play along with the idea.
"Who's the dad?" Kourtney asks, smiling.
Kylie responds, "I don't know. How do people know before me?"
Kim chirps in and basically tells Kylie to get used to it, adding that the same thing happened to her a few weeks ago.
Corey Gamble, seated across from the sisters, is very amused by it all, and shares a quiet chuckle with himself. His reaction very well might be the highlight of the clip.
Just another day in the life of the oversharing TV family.
Watch the full clip, below.
