

The Kardashians know how to put on a public face. Each member of the family carefully curates a public persona and some even complete it with a smartphone app. On this week’s episode, “Fake It ‘Til You Make It,” the family confronts the issues of authenticity, recognition, and belonging.



Scott returns this week to answer questions from Khloé and Kim about why he ditched Kanye’s fashion show. The response they get seems to surprise them. “I felt like I was overstepping my bounds,” he says. He didn’t want to be the tag-a-long standing next to everyone. It was a big event. There would be tons of photographs. He didn’t want to start the ‘are they back together again’ conversation.



“Oh, so just let me and Lamar have that title,” Khloé jokes. Jokes aside, she is sympathetic. At first, they thought it was the “typical Scott” but his reason makes sense. Khloé even feels bad for thinking the worst of him.



Khloé takes the time to check in with Kourtney on the whole Scott issue. “I really miss him, and I really miss hanging out with him,” she tells her sister. She wants to do ‘things’ with Scott.



“What kind of things?” Kourtney asks, always worried about Scott and bad influences. Khloé explains that she means things like lunch. She gets the go-ahead and manages to be sensitive to her sister’s feelings, even if it is sometimes unclear whether or not Kourtney actually has feelings.



Things take a complicated turn when Scott gets invited over for a big family dinner. Every year the family gets together to celebrate the late Robert Kardashian’s birthday with an Armenian dinner from his favorite restaurant. Scott is included and seated next to Kourtney. He is uncomfortable and simply shrugs when Khloé asks him a question. He slinks away from the table, clearly pissing off his former, not-quite sister-in-law. “It's definitely sad for me. It’s hard. I don’t know where I fit in with this family,” Scott says to the camera. “I don’t really know how to act.”



Lamar joins Scott inside and asks, “What’s good?” Scott has a simple response. “Nothing at all.”



Khloé is totally over Scott’s sad face. She complains to her sisters after the dinner. “This is what I dislike about Scott,” she says. She is upset that he wants to be included but then acts like “the most negative, depressed victim.” Kourtney has a better handle on it suggesting that he might actually be depressed. She has tried to explain to him that he does have a family in the Kardashians even if he lost his parents. Khloé just isn’t having it saying that if he wants to have a relationship with their family he needs to try as well.

