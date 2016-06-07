Snapchat's Discover section just got a completely new design, which will make it even easier to find your favorite brands and channels to follow.
With Snapchat's new update, released today, you're now allowed to subscribe to your favorite Discover publishers. Instead of having to go to the Discover section to read the latest from publishers, subscribing will ensure the content will automatically show up on your Snapchat Story page. To subscribe, simply tap and hold on a story and then press “Subscribe,” or alternatively, hit the Subscribe button that shows up at the end of a story.
This should make it easier for you to keep up on the latest trending news and stories, since you won't have to navigate all the way to the Discover screen to get updates.
An added bonus is, the update also makes the app look a little more magazine-like. Brands can now feature an image and headline, kind of like a magazine cover, which will give you a better sense of what you're about to tap into. In the Discover section, the layout now features these big images, which you can scroll downwards through; and in the Stories section, you get a mini-version to scroll sideways through, kind of like scrolling through movie-poster images on Netflix. For brands, this is useful because it gives them another opportunity to stand out to users.
If you haven't already, you can update your Snapchat app to check out the changes, today. And if you need a first channel to follow… May we recommend Refinery29?
