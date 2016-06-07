This Teen Took Yearbook Pranks To A Whole New Level

What’s better than using funny quotes under your yearbook pic? Convincing almost 60 classmates and a couple of teachers to wear the same bright-yellow Hawaiian shirt for the photos. Which is exactly what Dave Husselbee did.
The junior at Sleepy Hollow High School in Westchester, NY, originally talked with about 10 classmates about his plan, he told ABC News. When other students saw what was going on, they wanted in on the fun. The original 10 started passing along the shirts, and close to 60 people ended up wearing them for their pictures.
The junior said that the school's staff was initially wary about the prank. But once the chair of the science department got involved, everyone was pretty excited about it, he said.
Next year, the Sleepy Hollow seniors are expected to wear specific suits and dresses for their yearbook pictures, he told ABC News.
Not to worry, though. We’re sure Husselbee will find an offbeat outfit to wear so he can say goodbye to high school with a bang.
