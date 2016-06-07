28 Injured During Riot At Social Media Stars' Concert

You’ve heard of Beatlemania, but two concerts are redefining the meaning of music-related chaos. First, Kanye West shut down the East Village when he announced and then cancelled a show at Webster Hall. But another concert caused real medical problems in a way that seems more like Stendhal Syndrome than actual reality.
Ethan and Grayson Dolan, 16-year-old twin social media superstars, performed at iPlay America in Freehold Township, New Jersey on Saturday and caused a riot. Like, literally.
The Asbury Park Press reports that 28 people suffered injuries including hyperventilating, ankle injuries, and bloody noses when the crowd rushed the stage. Seven were later hospitalized for their injuries, police officer Daniel Rehberg told the Press. Rehberg estimated that most of those injured were girls between 11 and 15 years old.
The concert started at 7, and police took the stage between 7:15 and 7:30.
"Everyone settled down once we got on stage and told everyone ‘please settle down,'" Rehberg told the Press.
Patch had a roundup of tweets that includes the following video of the concert.
Patch had a roundup of tweets that includes the following video of the concert.
(24) Fan taken video of Ethan and Grayson on stage today— Dolan Updates (@DolanTwinsInfo) June 5, 2016
(via: @DanilynI) pic.twitter.com/bQwgzuIgnQ
The twins then resumed the stage and the show.
Ethan posted to Twitter thanking some of the fans for staying seated.
The fact that you all stayed seated the whole time proves we r the best fandom in the world. We are family and I love you more than anything— Ethan Dolan (@EthanDolan) June 5, 2016
