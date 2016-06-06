Don't ask Helen Mirren to catch you up on the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The British actress is not a big fan of reality TV's royal family, but that doesn't mean she doesn't have anything positive to say about them.
As Mirren explained in a recent interview with The Telegraph, “I’m not into the Kardashians, it’s a phenomenon I just don’t find interesting, but — and this is the big word: B-U-T-T — it’s wonderful that you’re allowed to have a butt nowadays.”
As Mirren explained in a recent interview with The Telegraph, “I’m not into the Kardashians, it’s a phenomenon I just don’t find interesting, but — and this is the big word: B-U-T-T — it’s wonderful that you’re allowed to have a butt nowadays.”
Mirren also credits another artist for helping women feel comfortable embracing different body types. She explained, "Thanks to Madame Kardashian, and before her, J.Lo. We’re also allowed to have thighs now, which is great too. It’s very positive."
Of course, women are still routinely photoshopped in the media to have less curvy shapes. And as Tina Fey points out in Bossypants, an increase in curvy actresses, singers, and reality stars doesn't necessarily mean an increase in body positivity.
Still, the Kardashians can bask in the praise of an Oscar-winning dame.
Still, the Kardashians can bask in the praise of an Oscar-winning dame.
Advertisement