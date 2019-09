Don't ask Helen Mirren to catch you up on the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The British actress is not a big fan of reality TV's royal family, but that doesn't mean she doesn't have anything positive to say about them.As Mirren explained in a recent interview with The Telegraph , “I’m not into the Kardashians, it’s a phenomenon I just don’t find interesting, but — and this is the big word: B-U-T-T — it’s wonderful that you’re allowed to have a butt nowadays.”