As a model and former exotic dancer, Blac Chyna can't be a stranger to her body being a subject of public conversation. That does not mean she's going to sit back and let people criticize her for gaining weight during her pregnancy with the child of fiancé Rob Kardashian. Instead, she made a series of Snapchat videos showing herself enjoying food and embracing her body's changes.
"Like no lie, my goal is to gain like 100 pounds this pregnancy," she says in one video as she munches on chips and homemade salsa. "Imma tear it up, and then I'm gonna snap back."
Another series of clips shows her grilling Cornish hens with a honey balsamic sauce and making kale sautéed in butter, all of which looks incredible. She laughs at a scale showing she's gained more than 20 pounds since before her pregnancy. In another clip, her friend admires her butt and narrow waste from behind until Chyna turns around and shows her bare bump, "Who me?"
"Like no lie, my goal is to gain like 100 pounds this pregnancy," she says in one video as she munches on chips and homemade salsa. "Imma tear it up, and then I'm gonna snap back."
Another series of clips shows her grilling Cornish hens with a honey balsamic sauce and making kale sautéed in butter, all of which looks incredible. She laughs at a scale showing she's gained more than 20 pounds since before her pregnancy. In another clip, her friend admires her butt and narrow waste from behind until Chyna turns around and shows her bare bump, "Who me?"
Advertisement
As the mother of 3-year-old Cairo (with Tyga), Chyna no doubt knows that having a baby entails many trials. Listening to others' thoughts on her weight doesn't have to be one of them.
Advertisement