Intense Bride Asks Friend To Dye Her Hair To Match Other Bridesmaids

There are lots of crazy stories about the things brides ask of their bridesmaids, but this latest request may take the cake.
On Reddit, a bridesmaid who goes by the username bridehairthrowaway wrote about an email she got from the bride, a daughter of a family friend, who asked her to dye her naturally red hair brown for the wedding.
The email read, "You'll need to dye your hair for the day, I'll take you to my hairdresser and cover the cost," punctuating this request with a happy face emoji.
Bridehairthrowaway says having to change her look had never been mentioned. "I'm a natural ginger, so it's not like I have an outrageous hair colour," she wrote. "Although Ella [the bride] and her other bridesmaids are all brunettes."
While asking someone to change their physical appearance for your wedding definitely seems like a big no-no, the reason for the dye job was because the bride was worried that red hair would "clash" with the wedding's colors. She also mentioned that red hair would be too "attention-grabbing" in the photos.
The bride also stated that "brides get a veto over pretty much every aspect of her bridesmaids' appearances," something the other bridesmaids seemed to agree with, since they told bridehairthrowaway that she should dye her hair.
Bridehairthrowaway wrote, "I told her I wasn't comfortable dying my hair. She said she'd get back to me but hoped I'd reconsider." Now, she wonders if she's the one being unreasonable.
But redditors let her know she wasn't definitely not the one in this situation being unreasonable.
The comments, most of which include the word "bridezilla," let this particular bridesmaid know that a bride doesn't have the power to control your physical look, just the dress.
As one commenter named rebelheart mentioned, "I guess OP can count herself lucky the bride isn't asking the whole bridal party to get the same nose job." Another commenter responded: "Thats in the next email."
