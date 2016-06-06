Flying has take a nosedive in the past few years, with extra fees for everything from luggage to six more inches of legroom — not to mention the horrifying security line waits that have people in some airports camped out for hours (waiting on those fixes, TSA).
But it seems a few airlines have taken notice and are adding amenities that make flying a little less of a chore and a little more fun.
First up, Delta is making all in flight entertainment free! Yes, FREE! That means its entire suite of onboard entertainment, which includes up to 300 movies and 750 TV shows, will soon be available to everyone on equipped aircraft on domestic and international flights, according to CNN.
The free entertainment party starts July 1 and be available on most (90%) of Delta's planes. Fliers will be able to access the free movies, shows, music, and games on seat-back screens or through their personal mobile device through onboard Wi-Fi. This is amazing, because right now, unless you download a movie or show in advance, you can't stream on your own device, as Delta's onboard Wi-Fi isn't capable of doing much more than letting you look at Facebook, check work email, and send a few iMessages.
Which leads us to the next "upgrade:" The Los Angeles Times is reporting that American Airlines has announced a deal with ViaSat Inc. to provide satellite-powered Wi-Fi on 100 new American Airlines planes. American is moving its fleet to faster satellite-powered Wi-Fi instead of the ground-based technology it uses today (which means faster internet in the air, yay!).
This will end market leader Gogo Inc.’s stronghold on American’s in-flight connectivity business and potentially force market innovation — like the ability to stream entertainment — and lower prices. This is what people mean when they talk about the free market!
