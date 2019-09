How This Woman Made The World Acknowledge Date Rape

Today, the issue of campus sexual assault has hit the mainstream. In the 21st century, we talk about enthusiastic consent, navigating gray spaces, and social relationships that may complicate a sexual assault. We know that the vast majority of rapes are committed by someone who knows their victim.But 20 years ago, that idea was baffling. The BBC has an interview with Katie Koestner, who, in 1990, launched the term “date rape” into the public lexicon when she went public with her story of sexual assault by a date who appeared to be her “Prince Charming.”In her first week at the College of William & Mary in Virginia, Koestner, then 18, met another student who asked her out to dinner at a fancy restaurant. She was impressed and attracted to him. After dinner, she invited him back to her dorm room in a women-only residence. He raped her in her dorm.In the aftermath, no one believed it was rape. The other student thought that it was the beginning of a relationship; he left her voicemails saying he loved her. Koestner's father told her that it wouldn’t have happened if she hadn’t let him into her room and hung up on her. Even though she pursued a sexual misconduct hearing through the school and the other student was found guilty, the dean of the university told Koestner that they made a nice couple and she should consider getting back together with him.“In 1990, rape was still stranger rape,” Koestner wrote. “It was not about people you liked or you were dating. People said you could be raped by someone off the street, they said, ‘Park where it's well lit, don't walk alone.’ I knew all those things. My dad gave me pepper spray when I went to college. I didn't wear it around my neck on a date, though.”One comment from her story is still familiar today. “The presumption was men who committed rape could never be well-educated, affluent, or talented at sports,” she wrote.