Oh, Hollywood Bowl! How we wish we could be part of your world this weekend.



Disney's The Little Mermaid In Concert kicked off last night with the first of two performances at the storied Southern California venue.



The all-star cast includes Sara Bareilles as Ariel and Darren Criss as Prince Eric. Villain duties are handled by Rebel Wilson as Ursula and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Tituss Burgess goes "under the sea" as Sebastian.



Luckily for those of us who can't make it, the stars were happy to share some images from the very special occasion.



Bareilles posted a group shot of Ariel and the seamen and women. "Both of those sound weird," she captioned.



