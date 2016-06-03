Rebel Wilson as Ursula? We can totally get behind that.
The Pitch Perfect actress has joined voices with a literal band of other stars to bring Disney's Little Mermaid to life this weekend. Wilson, along with John Stamos, Sara Bareilles, Tituss Burgess, Darren Criss, and more will take to the stage at The Hollywood Bowl this Friday and Saturday, performing the full score with live accompaniment. And from the looks of Instagram, it's going to be a pretty stellar show.
The Pitch Perfect actress has joined voices with a literal band of other stars to bring Disney's Little Mermaid to life this weekend. Wilson, along with John Stamos, Sara Bareilles, Tituss Burgess, Darren Criss, and more will take to the stage at The Hollywood Bowl this Friday and Saturday, performing the full score with live accompaniment. And from the looks of Instagram, it's going to be a pretty stellar show.
Here's hoping that this gig will get Wilson into the live-action movie of the beloved Hans Christian Andersen tale Universal is working on these days. Her deliciously evil potty mouth seems like it would play out perfectly at the bottom of the ocean. Plus, she's definitely got the vocal chops to pull the part off.
Have a couple hundred bucks to blow and a penchant to see this show live? A dream is a wish your heart makes — and this time, it can certainly still come true.
Advertisement