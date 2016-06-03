Channing Tatum Is Now A Student At Harvard

Magic Mike goes to Harvard. Channing Tatum's latest career move proves he's more than a pretty face, he's also an ivy leaguer.
According to Harvard Business School's Facebook page, Tatum is currently enrolled in the university's Executive Education program.
Tatum's return to school was well-documented, with Harvard's Facebook page posting photos of the actor sitting in on his first class, which was part of the school's Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports program.
According to Harvard Business School's Facebook page, Tatum is currently enrolled in the university's Executive Education program.
Tatum's return to school was well-documented, with Harvard's Facebook page posting photos of the actor sitting in on his first class, which was part of the school's Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports program.
Perhaps a sign that Tatum is an exemplary student, professor, Anita Elberse — who also did a case study on Beyoncé and her surprise album drop — used him as the subject of the first "live case" class, which had other students pitching him ideas on how he could "innovate the film industry."
As Elle pointed out, Tatum also led a discussion on the impact of dance movies on film. And yes, he clearly did have the class watch a clip of his epic Beyoncé performance on Lip Sync Battle as part of his lecture.
Advertisement
Workshop lead with @channingtatum about dance movies impact @HarvardHBS pic.twitter.com/YhFHmmjbJ0— Ernst Boekhorst (@ErnstBoekhorst) June 2, 2016
But, Tatum isn't the only celebrity going back to school. LL Cool J, along with NBA players Pau Gasol and Chris Paul of the Los Angeles Clippers are also enrolled in the class, which looks to use digital technology to change the way entertainment is distributed.
What we did learn from this is that Tatum is not only trying to change male entertainment with his upcoming Magic Mike Live revue in Las Vegas, but he's also trying to disrupt the film industry as a whole.
More importantly, we now know Tatum prefers to go by "Chan" instead of Channing. Who knew?
What we did learn from this is that Tatum is not only trying to change male entertainment with his upcoming Magic Mike Live revue in Las Vegas, but he's also trying to disrupt the film industry as a whole.
More importantly, we now know Tatum prefers to go by "Chan" instead of Channing. Who knew?
So yeah, this is happening. Four legends signed up to take my ExecEd course." Only at @HarvardHBS! #HBSExecEd pic.twitter.com/3RyjLVmBID— Anita Elberse (@anitaelberse) June 2, 2016
Learning @HarvardHBS #BEMS prog. Gr8 2 c celebrities also learning! @channingtatum @paugasol @CP3 @anitaelberse pic.twitter.com/5EzJv8Rw4d— Venky Mysore (@VenkyMysore) June 2, 2016
Advertisement