I'm The RNC's First Female Digital Director — Here's What I Want You To Know

Editor’s note: Samantha Osborne is the digital director for the Republican National Convention. The views expressed here are her own.



About five months ago, I moved back to my hometown of Cleveland to help plan one of the largest political events in the world: the 2016 Republican National Convention. As a millennial Republican woman, I simply couldn’t pass up the opportunity to be on the convention team during such a historic year for our party. The fact that it was happening in my hometown was even better — I couldn’t wait to show Cleveland to the world.



But perhaps even more importantly, I’m proud to be the first woman in convention history to hold the position of director of digital operations. I’m a digital professional in my 20s who also happens to be a redhead, a novice rock climber, and an avid sports fan — go Cavs! Throughout my career, I’ve often found myself the only woman (and sometimes the youngest) in the room. That’s part of why being here and leading the digital operation for an event that will bring more than 50,000 visitors to Cleveland is so thrilling.

