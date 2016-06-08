Weeknight cooking can be exhausting, to say the least. Before you even make the meal, there's the annoying preplanning process: figuring out what to make, shopping, etc. Then after your feast, there's the whole leftover conundrum. Let’s be honest, we don't always want to eat the same Monday night meal for every lunch and dinner to follow. So, what is one to do with all those leftovers?
Elana Karp and Suzanne Dumaine have come to our meal-prepping rescue, with their new cookbook, Plated: Weeknight Dinners, Weekend Feasts, and Everything in Between. A whole section of the book is dedicated to easy meals and what to do with the surplus. These dual dishes are so inventive that you'll never want to toss another container of leftover food again.
