Very often, film adaptations of popular books exclude beloved plot points or characters, much to the chagrin of devoted fans. But the film version of Jojo Moyes' best-seller, Me Before You, thankfully does so in a way that improves the story. The film, which stars Emilia Clarke and Sam Claflin and opens Friday, June 3, omits a troubling subplot — a rape that seems out of place in an already dark book. Retaining it for the screen would have resulted in another unwelcome entry into the already full cannon of films that include extraneous instances of sexual assault against women.



Me Before You tells the story of Louisa Clark, a small-town Brit who, after struggling to find a job, is hired as a caretaker for Will Traynor, a quadriplegic man. Will is miserable and takes his misery out on the unsuspecting girl hired to care for him. Louisa, on the other hand, remains a bolt of energy; her quirky clothing and bubbly personality offer a different pace for Will. As one can probably tell from the trailer, the two start off butting heads but eventually fall in love, with Will's condition looming over their happiness.



One of the things Will wonders about Louisa is why she's never left their quaint, medieval English town to see any of the outside world, or even attend college. As it turns out in the book, Lou was headed for college, but tragedy struck just before she left. While partying as an impressionable teen, Louisa got drunk and was lured into a local hedge maze by a group of older, soccer-playing men. It is implied, through Louisa's recounting of the story, that she was gang raped, after which she decided to abandon her college plans and stay home where she felt safe.