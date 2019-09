For reasons that are not immediately clear but also very on brand, Stacey Dash has decided to insert her opinion into the transgender bathroom law debate. During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight about her upcoming memoir, the Fox commentator suggested that people who are conflicted about their gender identity should consider going to the bathroom in the bushes."I don't know what to tell you, but I'm not gonna put my child's life at risk because you want to change a law," she said. She also borrowed and thoroughly mangled a reproductive rights turn of phrase to explain how she feels about the trans community in general: "It's your body! So, it's your decision, right? We all make choices."At least one person isn't sweating Dash's comments, though: trans actress, model, and Transparent star Hari Nef.Nef, who is 23, commented on Twitter that she doesn't even know who Dash is — another way of saying that the conservative commentator's opinion isn't exactly relevant to the conversation about trans rights.