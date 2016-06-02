For reasons that are not immediately clear but also very on brand, Stacey Dash has decided to insert her opinion into the transgender bathroom law debate. During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight about her upcoming memoir, the Fox commentator suggested that people who are conflicted about their gender identity should consider going to the bathroom in the bushes.
"I don't know what to tell you, but I'm not gonna put my child's life at risk because you want to change a law," she said. She also borrowed and thoroughly mangled a reproductive rights turn of phrase to explain how she feels about the trans community in general: "It's your body! So, it's your decision, right? We all make choices."
At least one person isn't sweating Dash's comments, though: trans actress, model, and Transparent star Hari Nef.
Nef, who is 23, commented on Twitter that she doesn't even know who Dash is — another way of saying that the conservative commentator's opinion isn't exactly relevant to the conversation about trans rights.
Since the original interview broke, Dash has stepped forward to clarify her remarks and bash the reporter who, she claims, decontextualized her message.
"If you are a man (or have obtained male parts), you go to the male bathroom. If you are a woman (or have obtained female parts), you go to the female bathroom," she wrote in a post on Patheos. "By allowing men into the women’s bathroom, you open up the possibility that NON-transgendered men can saunter into the bathroom and do who-knows-what to women and children."
Perhaps instead of advocating to restrict trans rights, Dash should put her energy toward cracking down on crimes committed in bathrooms — if, in fact, that's really what she's worried about when it comes to bathroom laws.
