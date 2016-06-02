Starting June 10, the colors of Paris' iconic Eiffel Tower may look a little different. You can thank (or blame) the French telecommunications company, Orange, a sponsor of this year's European soccer tournament. Orange is giving the power to the people to control the look of the French landmark.
How will it work? According to Quartz, on the day of a soccer match, fans can express support for their teams by posting to Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook using hashtags suggested by the Union of European Football Association. The number of posts for each team will be counted throughout the day until 9:30 p.m. The tower will then been lit in the national colors of the team with the most support via social media.
The colors won’t be the only part of the Eiffel Tower that might look a bit different. Quartz reports that Orange also "plans to project the most creative social posts on the tower itself.” If your immediate response to that is a sense of dread, don't worry — Orange has a team of moderators going through the posts. To keep the trolls at bay, it has a blacklist of words that won't count towards countries' totals, and posts that get projected onto the tower will be handpicked.
Can you imagine seeing your tweet up in lights on one of the most iconic landmarks in the world? Fans better get thinking.
How will it work? According to Quartz, on the day of a soccer match, fans can express support for their teams by posting to Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook using hashtags suggested by the Union of European Football Association. The number of posts for each team will be counted throughout the day until 9:30 p.m. The tower will then been lit in the national colors of the team with the most support via social media.
The colors won’t be the only part of the Eiffel Tower that might look a bit different. Quartz reports that Orange also "plans to project the most creative social posts on the tower itself.” If your immediate response to that is a sense of dread, don't worry — Orange has a team of moderators going through the posts. To keep the trolls at bay, it has a blacklist of words that won't count towards countries' totals, and posts that get projected onto the tower will be handpicked.
Can you imagine seeing your tweet up in lights on one of the most iconic landmarks in the world? Fans better get thinking.
Advertisement