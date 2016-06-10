With such outrageous costs, it begs the question — why are these women willing to uproot their lives and decimate their finances to make it to a convention? For all three, it would have been unthinkable not to go. “I’m completely invested in this, I’ve gone through so many things,” Tucker said. “I’m far too invested to not go.”



McFadden agreed, saying that she would do whatever it took to get there. “I don’t want to sleep in a sleeping bag on the floor, but I will if I have to,” she said, adding that she had never felt anything in her life was as important as the Sanders campaign.



Mattison summed up her willingness to sacrifice this way: “Politics 101: Show up.”

